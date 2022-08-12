Prayut leads officials to celebrate HM the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday









Prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife led ministers, the presidents of parliament and the privy council, commanders of the three armed forces and the police, as well as their spouses, to perform a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang this morning (Friday), to celebrate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen Mother, which is also celebrated as the country’s Mother’s Day.

Alms were presented to 91 monks from various temples in Bangkok at the ceremonial ground at Sanam Luang. Later, the prime minister and other senior officials went to the Grand Palace to sign a book to express good wishes to the Queen Mother.

By Thai PBS World

