August 12, 2022

Public warned against fake government websites

5 hours ago TN
MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

MacBook Pro displaying lines of code. Photo: markusspiske (Pixabay).




People are being warned to remain vigilant against websites imitating the homepages of government agencies with the intent to steal sensitive data and carry out financial scams.

Cybercriminals are hosting fake government websites to intercept people’s data or even hack into their mobile devices, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Tags: , , , ,

