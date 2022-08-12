Search on for foreign tourist wanted for illegal fishing in Phi Phi









Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered park officials to track down a western tourist who was seen, in a widely-shared online post, with a bunch of parrot fish he allegedly caught in the seas off Phi-Phi Leh Island in Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi National Park in the southern province of Krabi.

The tourist reportedly checked out of his hotel in haste on Wednesday, after the picture of him with the fish went viral on social media. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

