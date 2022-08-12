Public Health Ministry to Consider Ending Hotel and Hospitel Isolation Measures









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health will consider ending hospitel and hotel isolation in September as the Covid-19 situation gradually improves in Thailand.

Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, stated that the department is preparing a proposal for the ending of the isolation measure to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for consideration. He explained that the reason for discontinuing these practices is because the country now has out-patient self-isolation (OPSI) and home isolation measures that provide an efficient treatment system for Covid patients.

