August 12, 2022

Public Health Ministry to Consider Ending Hotel and Hospitel Isolation Measures

11 hours ago TN
COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok

COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health will consider ending hospitel and hotel isolation in September as the Covid-19 situation gradually improves in Thailand.

Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, stated that the department is preparing a proposal for the ending of the isolation measure to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for consideration. He explained that the reason for discontinuing these practices is because the country now has out-patient self-isolation (OPSI) and home isolation measures that provide an efficient treatment system for Covid patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



