Flood Repeats in Phichit’s Thap Khlo District
PHICHIT, Aug 11 (TNA) – Flooding recurred in Thap Khlo district of Phichit while a runoff resulting from Storm Mulan hit Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri late last night.
People in the Talad Tai community in Thap Khlo sub-district of Thap Khlo district in Phichit quickly moved belongings to high grounds as flood levels rose fast after heavy rains had continued for a few days. A runoff from the Phetchabun mountain range flooded about 100 houses in the community.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.