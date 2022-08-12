Flood Repeats in Phichit’s Thap Khlo District









PHICHIT, Aug 11 (TNA) – Flooding recurred in Thap Khlo district of Phichit while a runoff resulting from Storm Mulan hit Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri late last night.

People in the Talad Tai community in Thap Khlo sub-district of Thap Khlo district in Phichit quickly moved belongings to high grounds as flood levels rose fast after heavy rains had continued for a few days. A runoff from the Phetchabun mountain range flooded about 100 houses in the community.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

