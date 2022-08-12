August 12, 2022

Huge volume of water crashes onto car from elevated motorway construction site in Bangkok

7 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Expressway in Pathum Thani. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




A motorist narrowly escaped serious injury last night (Thursday) when a huge volume of rainwater, which had accumulated in a large plastic sheet hung on an elevated motorway construction site on the Rama II highway, crashed down onto her car.

The water’s impact cracked the windshield of the car being driven by 33-year-old Thichakorn Pothalay.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



