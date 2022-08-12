Pub quarrel leaves 2 deaths, 1 injured in Yala









YALA: Police arrested a paramilitary ranger who allegedly shot and stabbed three people following a quarrel at a popular pub in Muang district of this southern border province early Friday, resulting in two deaths and one injury.

Police said the attack happened at Nasa pub on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am. The paramilitary ranger fired an assault rifle at people with whom he had a quarrel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





