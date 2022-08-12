August 12, 2022

Pub quarrel leaves 2 deaths, 1 injured in Yala

15 mins ago TN
Betong District in Yala, Southern Thailand

Betong District in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




YALA: Police arrested a paramilitary ranger who allegedly shot and stabbed three people following a quarrel at a popular pub in Muang district of this southern border province early Friday, resulting in two deaths and one injury.

Police said the attack happened at Nasa pub on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am. The paramilitary ranger fired an assault rifle at people with whom he had a quarrel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



