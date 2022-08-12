August 12, 2022

Everyone invited to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday

11 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit's portrait

Queen Sirikit's portrait with the flag of the Kingdom of Thailand and the flag of H.M. Queen Sirikit. Photo: Xiengyod.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is inviting everyone to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday today 12 August, with ceremonies and activities to honor Her Majesty.

The Thai government has organized several ceremonies and activities to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



