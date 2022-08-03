Cabinet Ministers Attend Exhibition Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 90th Birthday









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has presided over the exhibition “With Love for the Nation” in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty’s 90th birthday on August 12, 2022.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with his spouse, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, presided over the opening of the “With Love for the Nation” exhibition in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty’s 90th birthday on August 12, 2022. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Disatat Hotrakit, advisor to the Prime Minister for Official Ceremony and Special Affairs Patcharaporn Intreyonk, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and officials from various departments also participated in the opening of the exhibition.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





