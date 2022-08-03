August 3, 2022

Six suspects in Thai actress Tangmo drowning indicted by public prosecutors

12 hours ago TN
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Ship on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. photo: Piqsels.




The Nonthaburi provincial public prosecutors decided today (Wednesday) to indict six suspects allegedly connected with the fatal fall into the Chao Phraya River on February 24th of the late TV actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo”.

Deputy Spokesman for the Office of Attorney-General Prayut Petchkun told the media this morning that five of the suspects, who were on the speedboat on the night she fell into the river and drowned, face charges of negligence causing the death of another person, which is the most serious of all the charges filed against them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



