May 24, 2022

Police to Uncover Suspicious Source of Tangmo’s Pics, Video

1 hour ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Police expect to identify in seven days the person who secretly released the pictures and video of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and raised suspicions on her death.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaikhlueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said his organization already asked mobile phone operators to identify the person who released the pictures and video via the social media account of Tangmo and he expected answers in seven days.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

