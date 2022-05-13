May 13, 2022

No Fabricated Evidence in Tangmo Case: Police

Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – There was not any fabricated evidence or witness account in the case of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, said national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

He denied crime probe activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong’s allegation on fabricated evidence.

Pol Gen Suwat said he ordered officials concerned to verify remarks from Mr Atchariya including those concerning the cuts on the body of the actress that Mr Atchariya doubted resulted from her speedboat’s propeller.

TNA

