May 13, 2022

BMA Aims to Increase Air Quality in Bangkok

Silom district in Bangkok

Silom district in Bangkok. Photo: Don Ramey Logan.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) intends to address air pollution issues in all areas and elevate air quality to international standards.

According to BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn, the BMA is planning to raise the PM2.5 safety standard to 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter (?g/m3) from the current 50 ?g/m?. The agency also sets a goal of lowering the capital’s annual PM2.5 rating from 25 to 15 ?g/m?, aligning with World Health Organization standards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

