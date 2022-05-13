ASEAN and the US agree on a joint vision statement









ASEAN foreign ministers have reached an agreement with the US over the joint vision statement, which contains 27 paragraphs containing 2,695 words, covering the whole gamut of their relations in the coming years, according to the draft seen by Thai PBS World. Both ASEAN and the US leaders have to give the green light when they meet late Friday afternoon.

ASEAN leaders met informally on Wednesday, ahead of their leaders’ meeting with US President Joe Biden, to consider the draft joint vision statement. There were three sensitive issues,which both sides have been negotiating for some time, namely the situation in Myanmar, the South China Sea and the situation in Ukraine. Earlier, senior officials from both sides agreed on most of the bilateral issue, including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, economics and connectivity, promoting maritime cooperation, enhancing people to people connectivity, supporting sub-regional development and leveraging technologies and promoting innovation, addressing climate change and preserving peace and building trust.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





