May 23, 2022

Blood from monkeys on Koh Chang being tested for monkey malaria

6 hours ago
Macaque walking on a High-voltage cable

Macaque walking harmlessly on a High-voltage cable in Southern Thailand. Photo: Thailand News.




Officials from Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Livestock Development have been sent to Chang Island in Trat province to collect blood samples from wild and domesticated monkeys, to be tested for Plasmodium knowlesi, a parasite that causes malaria in monkeys and other primates, after nine people on the island were found to be infected.

Two other human cases were found in the Bo Rai district of the same province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN





