Blood from monkeys on Koh Chang being tested for monkey malaria
Officials from Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Livestock Development have been sent to Chang Island in Trat province to collect blood samples from wild and domesticated monkeys, to be tested for Plasmodium knowlesi, a parasite that causes malaria in monkeys and other primates, after nine people on the island were found to be infected.
Two other human cases were found in the Bo Rai district of the same province.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World