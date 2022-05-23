Blood from monkeys on Koh Chang being tested for monkey malaria









Officials from Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Livestock Development have been sent to Chang Island in Trat province to collect blood samples from wild and domesticated monkeys, to be tested for Plasmodium knowlesi, a parasite that causes malaria in monkeys and other primates, after nine people on the island were found to be infected.

Two other human cases were found in the Bo Rai district of the same province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





