May 23, 2022

PPRP Must Consider Its Election Loss

9 hours ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Thailand's Minister of Defense General Prawit Wongsuwan. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin S. O'Brien.




BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who is the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said that his party would consider reasons behind its loss in the Bangkok gubernatorial and council elections on May 22.

Reporters sought his comments on PPRP’s victory of only two seats in the Bangkok Council and asked if the local election results would have any significance on the party’s opportunities in the next general election.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

General Prawit Wongsuwan

PPRP Must Consider Its Election Loss

9 hours ago TN
