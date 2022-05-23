PPRP Must Consider Its Election Loss
BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who is the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said that his party would consider reasons behind its loss in the Bangkok gubernatorial and council elections on May 22.
Reporters sought his comments on PPRP’s victory of only two seats in the Bangkok Council and asked if the local election results would have any significance on the party’s opportunities in the next general election.
