Estranged couple found dead in car in Nakhon Ratchasima
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A construction contractor and his former wife were found dead, each with a single gunshot wound, in a car in Muang district early on Tuesday, police said.
The car was stopped on the Khok Kruat-Nong Pling roadside near Ban Sa Manora in tambon Khok Kruat. The bodies were found by a passer-by who reported it to Pho Klang police station in Muang district about 2.30am, Pol Capt Vinai Saensuk said.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST