May 24, 2022

Estranged couple found dead in car in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Korat. Photo: Mr. Buriram CN.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A construction contractor and his former wife were found dead, each with a single gunshot wound, in a car in Muang district early on Tuesday, police said.

The car was stopped on the Khok Kruat-Nong Pling roadside near Ban Sa Manora in tambon Khok Kruat. The bodies were found by a passer-by who reported it to Pho Klang police station in Muang district about 2.30am, Pol Capt Vinai Saensuk said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Tied, gagged body found in Mekong river in Nakhon Phanom

19 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen Vocational College

Six hurt in ambulance-pickup truck crash in Khon Kaen

3 days ago TN
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

One killed, 6 hurt in Korat crash

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cruise ship in Phuket island

Cruise ships return to Phuket

49 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Prayut Happy with One Million Tourist Arrivals

1 hour ago TN
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Measures Stepped Up to Prevent Monkeypox Outbreak

1 hour ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Estranged couple found dead in car in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police to Uncover Suspicious Source of Tangmo’s Pics, Video

1 hour ago TN