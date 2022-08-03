Office of Attorney-General says cocaine charge against ‘Boss Vorayuth’ ends









BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – A cocaine abuse charge against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was automatically dropped because of a new narcotic law, according to the Office of the Attorney-General.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, said the old Narcotics Act B.E. 2522 set imprisonment terms ranging from six months to three years for cocaine abusers. The jail terms require a 10-year statute of limitations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

