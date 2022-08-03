August 3, 2022

Office of Attorney-General says cocaine charge against ‘Boss Vorayuth’ ends

12 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.




BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – A cocaine abuse charge against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was automatically dropped because of a new narcotic law, according to the Office of the Attorney-General.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, said the old Narcotics Act B.E. 2522 set imprisonment terms ranging from six months to three years for cocaine abusers. The jail terms require a 10-year statute of limitations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



