August 3, 2022

Chiang Rai airport closure extended

12 hours ago TN
Chiang Rai International Airport

Chiang Rai International Airport. Photo: Jutiphan Mongkolsuthree. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The closure of Mae Fah Luang international airport in Chiang Rai has been extended until noon Friday while efforts continue to remove the Nok Air plane that veered off the runway and became mired in mud while landing on Saturday night, Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Wednesday.

The announcement said that about noon on Tuesday the work team was able to move the aircraft about 6 metres from where it had sunk into the rain-soaked ground.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



