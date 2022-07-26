Public invited to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is inviting everyone to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on 12 August, with ceremonies and activities planned to honor Her Majesty.

The Thai government has planned several ceremonies and activities to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

