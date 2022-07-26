Mor Prom app being turned into national digital health platform

Thailand has launched the "Mor Prom" (meaning as "doctor’s ready") where locals can register via LINE official account or mobile application to get their vaccine appointments. Image: Office of Human Resources Management (OHRM) - Assumption University.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Mor Prom mobile application, initially developed to track Covid cases, is now being turned into a national online health platform. The app has continually seen added features and now boasts 32 million users.

The Ministry of Public Health is collaborating with private firms to develop the Mor Prom mobile application into Thailand’s national digital health platform. The expanded app will offer Thais a convenient and easily accessible health platform boasting 12 new features.

The app was initially developed for COVID-19 case tracing and for people to register their Covid vaccination appointments.

