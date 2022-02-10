February 10, 2022

EU Accepts Thai COVID Certificate on Mor Prom App

36 mins ago TN
Brussels Airport

Passengers at the Brussels Airport. Photo: 012maximus345.




BANGKOK, Feb 10 (TNA) – The European Union has accepted Thailand Digital Health Pass, issued by the Public Health Ministry on Mor Prom application, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thailand is now connected to the EU Digital Covid certificate system and Thai travellers can use Thailand Digital Health Pass as a proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter 60 countries and territories, connected to the EU system.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong

Another oil spill reported at same spot in Gulf of Thailand on Thursday

51 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Households Can’t Grow Cannabis Yet

1 day ago TN
Colorful truck in Thailand

Truckers Protest Diesel Prices by Clogging Bangkok Highway

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

7-Eleven convenience store in Thailand

7-Eleven robbed in Kanchanaburi

3 mins ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

Black globules found on beaches in Rayong , Chon Buri sent for tests

14 mins ago TN
Brussels Airport

EU Accepts Thai COVID Certificate on Mor Prom App

36 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong

Another oil spill reported at same spot in Gulf of Thailand on Thursday

51 mins ago TN
Wat Phra Kaew, Bangkok

Bollywood Actor Gagan Malik Ordained in Bangkok

57 mins ago TN