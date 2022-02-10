EU Accepts Thai COVID Certificate on Mor Prom App









BANGKOK, Feb 10 (TNA) – The European Union has accepted Thailand Digital Health Pass, issued by the Public Health Ministry on Mor Prom application, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thailand is now connected to the EU Digital Covid certificate system and Thai travellers can use Thailand Digital Health Pass as a proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter 60 countries and territories, connected to the EU system.

