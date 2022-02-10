Another oil spill reported at same spot in Gulf of Thailand on Thursday









Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC), the company behind the oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand two weeks ago in January, revealed today (Thursday) that there has been another spill and has asked for 5,000 litres of dispersants from the Pollution Control Department.

According to the company, the new leak, estimated to be 5,000 litres, is classified as “Tier 1” (code silver), which means that the leak is no more than 20 tonnes. So far, related authorities, including the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Air Force have been called in to help.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

