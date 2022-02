BANGKOK, Feb 10 (TNA) – Bollywood actor Gagan Malik who played Prince Siddhartha entered monkhood at Wat That Thong with his monk name “Asoko” meaning the one who is free of sadness.

The well-known actor was ordained at the Buddhist temple at 10am today. He planned to stay in the monkhood for 15 days until Feb 24.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

