February 10, 2022

Siriraj Hospital Opens Pfizer Vaccination Registration From February 18

1 hour ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo: Kerstin & Paul Rockstein / BioNTech / CC-BY-SA 3.0 (DE).




BANGKOK (NNT) – Siriraj Hospital will accept Pfizer vaccination registrations from February 18 to 27, 2022, and its vaccination campaign will begin in March.

Siriraj Hospital has announced that it will open registrations for people to receive 1st, 2nd, and booster injections using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination registration period begins on February 18 at 12 p.m. and closes on February 27 at 12 p.m. through the Siriraj Connect application.

Full article: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

