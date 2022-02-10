Police net cast for thief who attacked German TV presenter in Phang Nga
Police have thrown a wide net in the search for a man who assaulted and robbed a German TV presenter, the wife of a prominent German footballer, on a beach in Phangnga province.
Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarabporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said on Thursday that the robbery occurred in Khokkloi area of Phangnga province, not in neighbouring Phuket province as incorrectly reported in foreign media.
Full article: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
