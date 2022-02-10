February 10, 2022

Police net cast for thief who attacked German TV presenter in Phang Nga

1 hour ago TN
Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga Bay

Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Deror Avi.




Police have thrown a wide net in the search for a man who assaulted and robbed a German TV presenter, the wife of a prominent German footballer, on a beach in Phangnga province.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarabporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said on Thursday that the robbery occurred in Khokkloi area of Phangnga province, not in neighbouring Phuket province as incorrectly reported in foreign media.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

