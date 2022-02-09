February 9, 2022

Volcanic pumice washed up on Songkhla and other southern provinces

30 mins ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Port of Songkhla viewed from Songkhla district. Photo: Oatz.




SONGKHLA: A large quantity of small porous stones have been washed ashore along the Gulf of Thailand in Songkhla and other southern provinces.

The greyish-green stones are tiny, spongy and lightweight, ranging from 0.3 – 3 centimetres in size. They were believed to be pumice stones from a volcanic eruption, but it was not known where they came from from.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Malay Muslim children in Songkhla

3 Insurgents Killed, 2 Others under Siege in Songkhla

6 days ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

B20,000 bounty on Koh Samui drug escapee

1 week ago TN
Beach in Koh Samet

Thai Navy finds no trace of oil from recent spill in seas off Rayong province

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songkhla Sea Port

Volcanic pumice washed up on Songkhla and other southern provinces

30 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Households Can’t Grow Cannabis Yet

35 mins ago TN
Colorful truck in Thailand

Truckers Protest Diesel Prices by Clogging Bangkok Highway

41 mins ago TN
The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation

53 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show

1 hour ago TN