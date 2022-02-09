Volcanic pumice washed up on Songkhla and other southern provinces
SONGKHLA: A large quantity of small porous stones have been washed ashore along the Gulf of Thailand in Songkhla and other southern provinces.
The greyish-green stones are tiny, spongy and lightweight, ranging from 0.3 – 3 centimetres in size. They were believed to be pumice stones from a volcanic eruption, but it was not known where they came from from.
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
