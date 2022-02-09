Households Can’t Grow Cannabis Yet









BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – The secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board warned that people were still banned from growing cannabis at home but must wait for the legalization of its cultivation to take effect.

Wichai Chaimongkol, the secretary-general, said although Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an announcement of the Public Health Ministry on Feb 8 to exclude cannabis from its list of Category 5 narcotic substances, the cultivation must wait for 120 days after the announcement is published in the Royal Gazette.

