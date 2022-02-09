Truckers Protest Diesel Prices by Clogging Bangkok Highway









BANGKOK (NNT) – Hundreds of freight trucks deliberately clogged a major thoroughfare of Bangkok on Tuesday, seeking to pressure the government into lowering diesel prices.

The protesting trucks and taxi drivers crawled along the main northbound highway out of Bangkok, with some carrying banners demanding that the energy minister resign for failing to make fuel affordable.

