Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation
The discovery of dismembered human body parts, including a woman’s head, in Klong Bangkok Noi and Klong Bangkok Yai has sparked a murder investigation.
Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Wednesday that the dismembered body parts belonged to the same person — probably a woman because of the presence of jewellery, long hair, painted nails and teeth braces.
Full article: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
