February 9, 2022

Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation

50 mins ago TN
The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The discovery of dismembered human body parts, including a woman’s head, in Klong Bangkok Noi and Klong Bangkok Yai has sparked a murder investigation.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Wednesday that the dismembered body parts belonged to the same person — probably a woman because of the presence of jewellery, long hair, painted nails and teeth braces.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show

1 hour ago TN
Motorcycles in Bangkok

Bangkok to Designate Special Lanes for Motorcycles

1 day ago TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Unsafe PM2.5 Levels in 22 Areas of Greater Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songkhla Sea Port

Volcanic pumice washed up on Songkhla and other southern provinces

27 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Households Can’t Grow Cannabis Yet

33 mins ago TN
Colorful truck in Thailand

Truckers Protest Diesel Prices by Clogging Bangkok Highway

39 mins ago TN
The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation

50 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show

1 hour ago TN