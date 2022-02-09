February 9, 2022

Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show

1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The cabinet has put on hold the Interior Ministry’s proposed 30-year extension of the concession contract of the BTS Skytrain Green Line system, between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the project’s owner, and BTS Group Holdings, the operator of the Skytrain, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said today (Wednesday).

The decision, the fourth time a cabinet deliberation has been delayed, came after seven ministers of the Bhumjaithai party, including party leader, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, did not attend the cabinet meeting yesterday claiming that it was “inconvenient” for them to discuss the issue.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation

54 mins ago TN
Motorcycles in Bangkok

Bangkok to Designate Special Lanes for Motorcycles

1 day ago TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Unsafe PM2.5 Levels in 22 Areas of Greater Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songkhla Sea Port

Volcanic pumice washed up on Songkhla and other southern provinces

31 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Households Can’t Grow Cannabis Yet

37 mins ago TN
Colorful truck in Thailand

Truckers Protest Diesel Prices by Clogging Bangkok Highway

43 mins ago TN
The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

Dismembered body parts in Bangkok canals spark murder investigation

54 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show

1 hour ago TN