Skytrain concession extension put on hold following Bhumjaithai’s no-show









The cabinet has put on hold the Interior Ministry’s proposed 30-year extension of the concession contract of the BTS Skytrain Green Line system, between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the project’s owner, and BTS Group Holdings, the operator of the Skytrain, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said today (Wednesday).

The decision, the fourth time a cabinet deliberation has been delayed, came after seven ministers of the Bhumjaithai party, including party leader, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, did not attend the cabinet meeting yesterday claiming that it was “inconvenient” for them to discuss the issue.

By Thai PBS World

