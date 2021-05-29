Extradition to Thailand of British man arrested in Ibiza for dismembering woman in Kanchanaburi approved







The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Spanish High Court to extradite a British citizen accused in Thailand of murdering a woman in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

Strasbourg has thus responded to the complaint filed in October 2019 by Shane Kenneth Looker, who was arrested in Ibiza in June 2017 and wanted to avoid his extradition from Spain to the Southeast Asian country.

The court has upheld the National Court’s July 2018 ruling, which found that the guarantees offered by Thailand were sufficient to ensure that he would not be sentenced to capital punishment or subjected to inhumane treatment.

British man Shane Looker arrested in 2017 in Ibiza accused of brutally murdering and cutting up corpse of Thai girlfriend can be extradited from Spain. He denies involvement in her killing. #Thailand https://t.co/dTIFdN2aVh — Thai-Asia Bulletin (@asia_bulletin) May 28, 2021

According to the Strasbourg court in a statement, the report that the Thai police sent to Madrid proves that the accused arrived in Bangkok on 31 October 2014 and that in the early hours of 2 November he murdered a 27-year-old Thai prostitute in her room. Officers allege that on 27 November of the same year he left the country and then settled in Ibiza. A year later the authorities demanded his extradition from Spain.

Shane Looker, a 47-year-old British national with an international arrest warrant out for his arrest, was arrested in Ibiza on 8 June 2017 as the alleged perpetrator of the gruesome death of a young Thai woman, who was found dismembered in a suitcase in the Mae Klong River in Kanchanaburi in November 2014. Since then, Looker’s whereabouts were unknown, although the Spanish police had long been aware that he was living on the island, where he was reportedly a partner in a hotel.

-Thailand News





