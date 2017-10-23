Monday, October 23, 2017
Gunman Arrested after Reports of Hostage Situation at UK Bowling Alley

British Police BMW 330d car in Sussex
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A gunman who reportedly held two employees at a bowling alley hostage was arrested Sunday night after armed police moved in. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The two people being held were released unharmed, police and ambulance officials said.

Details about the gunman’s condition were not released. He has not yet been charged or identified.

Earlier, police in central England had warned the public to stay away from Bermuda Park, the shopping centre where the bowling alley is located in Nuneaton, about 7.5 miles north of the town of Coventry.

Warwickshire Police said the problem was not terrorism-related, but provided no details, AP reported.

Mehdi Amshar, chief executive of the MFA Bowl bowling alley chain, told Sky News that he was informed the two employees were being held at gunpoint at the company’s Nuneaton branch.

Amshar said he believed the gunman was an ex-husband or former boyfriend of an employee, but he couldn’t be sure. Police did not confirm those details.

All customers were able to leave the premises and were unharmed, Amshar said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN
