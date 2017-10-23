Over 95% of Italian Lombardy Voters in Favor of Greater Autonomy

The turnout in Italian Lombardy region’s referendum on autonomy exceeded 40 percent with 95 percent of voters choosing greater autonomy.

MILAN (Sputnik) — The preliminary data showed on Sunday that over 95 percent of residents of Italy’s Lombardy region voted in favor of greater autonomy for the region during a non-binding referendum, President of Lombardy Roberto Maroni said.

“About one third of ballots have been processed and over 95 percent of voters said ‘yes’ and about 3 percent voted against… I am satisfied with the fact that the turnout exceeded 40 percent,” Maroni told reporters.

