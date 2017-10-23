Monday, October 23, 2017
Home > News > Over 95% of Italian Lombardy Voters in Favor of Greater Autonomy

Over 95% of Italian Lombardy Voters in Favor of Greater Autonomy

Cinque Terre in Manarola, Italy
TN News 0

The turnout in Italian Lombardy region’s referendum on autonomy exceeded 40 percent with 95 percent of voters choosing greater autonomy.

MILAN (Sputnik) — The preliminary data showed on Sunday that over 95 percent of residents of Italy’s Lombardy region voted in favor of greater autonomy for the region during a non-binding referendum, President of Lombardy Roberto Maroni said.

“About one third of ballots have been processed and over 95 percent of voters said ‘yes’ and about 3 percent voted against… I am satisfied with the fact that the turnout exceeded 40 percent,” Maroni told reporters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Refugees from Syria at Stockholm Central Station in Sweden

60 people brawl at Swedish refugee center, staff flee

RC drone with a camera recording

Unregistered drones banned

Breaking News

Thailand launches online campaign to cut HIV/Aids among gay men

Leave a Reply