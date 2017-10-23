Monday, October 23, 2017
Government denies involvement in statues destruction at Buddhist temples

BANGKOK, 22 October 2017 (NNT) – The government has refuted claims its ordered destruction of statues in Buddhist temples, assuring it is within the discretion of each temple’s monks.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has addressed an online rumour claiming that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered for the removal of statues of angels and other figures that do not align with Buddhist belief from temples, stating that the allegation is false and such moves would be under the discretion of the clergy.

