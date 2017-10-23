Monday, October 23, 2017
Indonesian Military Chief Denied Entry to US Despite Invitation

The White House in Washington DC, USA
The commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces was reportedly denied entry to the United States shortly before setting off for an official visit to a Chiefs of Defense Conference in Washington.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo, the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, was denied entry to the United States despite having an invitation to visit the country from Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., media reported.

Earlier in October, the US embassy to Jakarta published a statement saying that Dunford had invited Nurmantyo to attend a Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering Violent Extremism slated for October 23-24 in Washington.

