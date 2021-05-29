Thailand reports 4,803 new COVID cases and 34 fatalities on Saturday







Health authorities reported 34 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 4,803 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 988 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 149,779.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,101 of the new infections were in the general population and 2,702 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





