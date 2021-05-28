  • May 28, 2021
Thailand Records 34 COVID-19 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases On Friday

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

BANGKOK, May 28 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday reported 34 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours and 3,759 new infections.

The new infections consisted of 2,465 among the general population and 1,294 in prisons, the Public Health Ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,044 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



