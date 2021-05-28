Chulabhorn Royal Academy to import Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine







BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, will announce the academy’s plan to import the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm Group Co.

The event was set at the academy at 1.30pm-2.30pm on May 28. The schedule followed an announcement on the Royal Gazette that Chulabhorn Royal Academy was authorized to import medicine, vaccine and medical services to contain COVID-19 in the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





