  • May 28, 2021
Chulabhorn Royal Academy to import Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Photo: Chulabhorn Royal Academy. www.cra.ac.th.

BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, will announce the academy’s plan to import the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm Group Co.

The event was set at the academy at 1.30pm-2.30pm on May 28. The schedule followed an announcement on the Royal Gazette that Chulabhorn Royal Academy was authorized to import medicine, vaccine and medical services to contain COVID-19 in the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



