  • May 27, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID Deaths Hit…
COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47 Deaths And 3,323 New Infections On Thursday

Customers to enter supermarket in Bangkok are required to wear masks and to have temperature checked during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Chanitda Wiwatchanon / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47 Deaths And 3,323 New Infections On Thursday


BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Thailand on Thursday reported 47 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, a new daily record and 3,323 new infections.

The new infections consisted of 2,104 among the general population and 1,219 in prisons, the Public Health Ministry reported. Over the past 24 hours, 2,063 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Cannabis tourism offers ray of hope for Thailand’s battered industry
News

Cannabis tourism offers ray of hope for...

May 27, 2021
Thailand’s AstraZeneca plan stumbles again as third wave rises
News

Thailand’s AstraZeneca plan stumbles again as third...

May 27, 2021
52 new COVID-19 cases in Chon Buri province
Pattaya

52 new COVID-19 cases in Chon Buri...

May 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.