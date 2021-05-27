COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47 Deaths And 3,323 New Infections On Thursday
Customers to enter supermarket in Bangkok are required to wear masks and to have temperature checked during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Chanitda Wiwatchanon / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.
COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47 Deaths And 3,323 New Infections On Thursday
BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Thailand on Thursday reported 47 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, a new daily record and 3,323 new infections.
The new infections consisted of 2,104 among the general population and 1,219 in prisons, the Public Health Ministry reported. Over the past 24 hours, 2,063 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA