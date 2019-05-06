King hopes the people’s show of unity will bring prosperity to the country





His Majesty the King said he was impressed with the spontaneous show of friendliness and expression of good wishes the Thai people expressed toward him on the occasion of his coronation and hoped that this spirit of unity would bring prosperity to the country.

The King made this statement in response to a message from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, speaking on behalf of the Thai people, vowing allegiance to the newly-crowned King and to bring peace and prosperity to the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

