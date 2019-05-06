Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Photo: 2008guangzhou.

People Wait for Grand Public Audience with HM the King

By TN / May 6, 2019

BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – Huge crowds of people were reserving their places in front of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall to attend the grand public audience with His Majesty the King.

Newly crowned King Rama X will appear on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace at 4.30 pm. on Monday. It was the same balcony where King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, gave a public audience to mark his coronation on May 7, 1950.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

