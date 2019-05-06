Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Isuzu Fire Engine truck in Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Mattes.

North

Forest fire just fails to reach revered Guan Yin shrine in Mae Hong Son

By TN / May 6, 2019

The northern province of Mae Hong Son continued to see forest fires at the weekend, with one of them almost reaching a revered Guan Yin shrine in Muang district Sunday night, officials said.

A fire broke out in the forest behind the shrine on the Mae Hong Son bypass in Ban Mai Ngae village of Tambon Pang Moo at 7pm, surprising and scaring villagers and motorists.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

