Five police injured in armoured vehicle bombing

By TN / May 6, 2019

SONGKHLA: Five border patrol policemen were injured when their armoured truck was attacked with two bombs installed in 15-kilogramme gas cylinders in Thepa district late Sunday night.

A police squad travelled to check two houses belonging to Amnuay Yodkaeo, the 49-year-old assistant head of Ban Khuan Ran village in tambon Tha Muang, after gunfire erupted at about 10.40pm on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

