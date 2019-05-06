Five police injured in armoured vehicle bombing

SONGKHLA: Five border patrol policemen were injured when their armoured truck was attacked with two bombs installed in 15-kilogramme gas cylinders in Thepa district late Sunday night.
A police squad travelled to check two houses belonging to Amnuay Yodkaeo, the 49-year-old assistant head of Ban Khuan Ran village in tambon Tha Muang, after gunfire erupted at about 10.40pm on Sunday.
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
