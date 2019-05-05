Summer storm warning for upper Thailand May 5-6





Provinces in upper Thailand are warned of possible summer storms on Sunday and Monday, May 5-6, according to the 5am announcement of the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.

The summer storms are caused by the high pressure system covering the South China Sea and the southerly winds prevailing across the lower North, Northeast, Central and East regions.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

