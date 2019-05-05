King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand. Photo: Public Relations Department (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Crowned in Ancient Coronation Ceremony

BANGKOK, May 4 (TNA) — His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday completed the elaborate Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically and officially transform him to be King Rama X of the Royal House of Chakri.

The 66-year-old monarch became constitutional monarch after the death of his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.

