PAD Anti-Thaksin protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts. Photo: Underexpose.

Six ex-PAD leaders among thousands pardoned by the King

By TN / May 5, 2019

Six former leaders of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PAD), a political group which was active over a decade ago, are among thousands of inmates pardoned by His Majesty the King on the occasion of the Coronation Ceremony scheduled during May 4-6.

A Royal decree regarding the pardon was announced in the Royal Gazette today.

