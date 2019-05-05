Six ex-PAD leaders among thousands pardoned by the King

Six former leaders of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PAD), a political group which was active over a decade ago, are among thousands of inmates pardoned by His Majesty the King on the occasion of the Coronation Ceremony scheduled during May 4-6.
A Royal decree regarding the pardon was announced in the Royal Gazette today.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
