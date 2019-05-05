Mohammed REVEALED as One of the Most Popular Baby Boy Names in Berlin

Mohammed was found to be a popular name in several German states last year and managed 24th in the national rankings.
Mohammed was among the most popular baby names for boys born in Berlin in 2018, according to a study commissioned by Germany’s government language society.
The Association for the German Language (GfdS) reports that Mohammed, alongside its variations like Mohamad and Muhammad, was among the top 10 most popular given first names in the capital.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
