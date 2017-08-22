At Least 2 Killed, 25 Injured Due to Earthquake in Italian Island of Ischia

The death toll in a strong earthquake, which hit the Italian island of Ischia, has risen to two.

ROME (Sputnik) — The death toll in a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, which hit the Italian resort island of Ischia late on Monday, has risen to two, while 25 people were injured, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an old woman died in Casamicciola Terme commune in the metropolitan city of Naples, where the earthquake has brought the more devastating damage.

