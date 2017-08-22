Cabinet to meet in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 21 August 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow in Nakhon Ratchasima province to discuss policies on welfare, the economy, provincial infrastructure, and stimulus measures for the agricultural sector, especially the tapioca industry.

The Cabinet oversaw an agreement signing ceremony between the Thai Tapioca Trade Association and various associations based in Nakhon Ratchasima. The agreement called for strengthening private sector networks and ensuring that tapioca farmers are compensated according to market conditions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand