Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Home > News > Cabinet to meet in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Cabinet to meet in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Panoramic mural painting near Thao Suranaree Monument in Korat, in honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej
TN News 0

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 21 August 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow in Nakhon Ratchasima province to discuss policies on welfare, the economy, provincial infrastructure, and stimulus measures for the agricultural sector, especially the tapioca industry.

The Cabinet oversaw an agreement signing ceremony between the Thai Tapioca Trade Association and various associations based in Nakhon Ratchasima. The agreement called for strengthening private sector networks and ensuring that tapioca farmers are compensated according to market conditions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Domestic tourism sector may not achieve its target growth this Songkran: TAT

Breaking News

Thai Democrats file impeachment charges against PM, Foreign Minister

Breaking News

DSI seeks arrest warrants for 16 PDRC protest leaders

Leave a Reply